BlackRock Inc. Acquires 141,444 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.32% of Travelers Companies worth $3,112,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 85.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 485,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,749,000 after buying an additional 223,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $163.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $168.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

