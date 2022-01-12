Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 1,487 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

ATR opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.47. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.