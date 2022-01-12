Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.