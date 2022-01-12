Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Proterra stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. Proterra has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Proterra in the third quarter worth $712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Proterra during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Proterra by 341.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

