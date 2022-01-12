PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLXP. BWS Financial assumed coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. PLx Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 4.41.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 16.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLx Pharma (PLXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.