55I LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

55I LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $618,000.

BBAX opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $60.76.

