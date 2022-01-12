55I LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

55I LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.618 per share. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

