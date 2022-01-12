Keebeck Alpha LP Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 113,875 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 66,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 27,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

INTC opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $227.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

