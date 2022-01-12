Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 1,767 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,767 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in InMode by 74.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. upped their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

