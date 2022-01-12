Keebeck Alpha LP Reduces Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.17.

TEAM stock opened at $314.95 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.24, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.