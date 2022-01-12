Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,662,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Centene worth $2,533,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.