Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,662,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Centene worth $2,533,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CNC opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66.
CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.
In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
