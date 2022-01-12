Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Exelon worth $56,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Exelon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

