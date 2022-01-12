Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Stake Boosted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADS opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

