Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 39,403 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cintas worth $59,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cintas by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $405.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

