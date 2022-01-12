Brokerages Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) PT at $29.20

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. BOX has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 1.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,080 shares of company stock worth $6,302,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BOX by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

