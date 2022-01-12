Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $68.86.

