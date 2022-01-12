Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

