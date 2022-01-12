BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $2,672,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after buying an additional 209,611 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 94.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 129,993 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $367.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 124.47, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.46 and its 200 day moving average is $452.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.43.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

