Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.87

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

