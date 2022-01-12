Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $224.62 and last traded at $224.36. Approximately 154,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,481,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.86.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $3,005,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,524,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

