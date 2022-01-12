Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $224.62 and last traded at $224.36. Approximately 154,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,481,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.86.
MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $3,005,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,524,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.