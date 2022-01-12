Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.72.

Shares of GCO opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

