Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Price Target at C$8.94

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

CPG opened at C$8.06 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.41 and a 1-year high of C$8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.06.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

