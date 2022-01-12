Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $82.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Bruker alerts:

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bruker by 3,381.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 266.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after acquiring an additional 589,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.