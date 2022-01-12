Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Post $0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 209,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.