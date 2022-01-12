Barrington Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $14.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.90. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.32 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of SNA opened at $216.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average of $217.75. Snap-on has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 350,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,766,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

