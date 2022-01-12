Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $103.78 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $315,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

