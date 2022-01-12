Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSCR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $14,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 694,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 239,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $24,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

