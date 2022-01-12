Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Hold

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $123.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $79.58 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $1,099,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,821,200. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.