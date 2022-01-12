Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

