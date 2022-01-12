Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 69.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NML opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

