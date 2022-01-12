Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.
Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.
About Templeton Global Income Fund
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
