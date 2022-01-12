Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

