The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:GUT opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.