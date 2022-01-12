Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Raises Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Smiths News stock opened at GBX 39.30 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.39. The firm has a market cap of £97.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. Smiths News has a 52-week low of GBX 26 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 47.50 ($0.64).

In other news, insider Paul Baker acquired 50,000 shares of Smiths News stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($26,469.39). Also, insider Tony Grace sold 110,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.52), for a total value of £42,022.30 ($57,041.27).

Several analysts recently commented on SNWS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.75) target price on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.68) target price on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

