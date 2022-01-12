CaixaPay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00060919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00080267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.33 or 0.07562022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,026.93 or 1.00134780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003222 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

