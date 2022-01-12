Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Cut by Analyst

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

