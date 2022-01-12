Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFFN. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 138,655 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

