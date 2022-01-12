75,000 Shares in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

OCAX opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

