Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 60,915 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,915 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,241,000 after buying an additional 329,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,191,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NCR by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,703,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,713,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.