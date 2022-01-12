Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cognex were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cognex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

CGNX stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

