Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,245 ($44.05) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,850 ($38.69) to GBX 2,900 ($39.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,734.50 ($37.12).

LON ADM opened at GBX 3,097 ($42.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,026.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,223.74. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 2,829 ($38.40) and a one year high of GBX 3,706 ($50.31).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

