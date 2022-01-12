Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shaw Communications Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after buying an additional 4,001,945 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,262 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,283 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after buying an additional 1,781,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

