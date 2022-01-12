Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

