NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Boosted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $13,388,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.