JustInvest LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,262,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,535,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC stock opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.70 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

