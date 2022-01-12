Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after buying an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $43,739,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.