The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

