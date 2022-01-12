Keybank National Association OH Sells 259 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Humana were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Humana by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.21.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $391.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.23. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

