Analysts Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Price Target at GBX 301.63

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 301.63 ($4.09).

Several research analysts have commented on WG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.89) to GBX 330 ($4.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 205.90 ($2.79) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.90 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.98). The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06.

In related news, insider Robin Watson acquired 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.02 ($8,715.92). Also, insider Adrian Marsh acquired 25,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($67,530.88). In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,532 shares of company stock worth $5,883,492.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

