The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on January 31st

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of SZC stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $50.94.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.