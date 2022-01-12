Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 145.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.10 million, a P/E ratio of 115.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.58. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,875 shares of company stock valued at $178,043. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Global Water Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 32.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

GWRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.